Be Remarkable: Local coach providing opportunities to kids in Somerville

Little league sports can be time-consuming for most parents but there's a father in Somerville who is devoting a significant amount of time for kids across the area.

Joshua Vela began coaching Somerville Youth Flight Basketball in 2010 - an organization he founded along with three other men. Vela also launched the Somerville Tribe Youth Football Leauge.

"Our flag and JV teams clinched a playoff spot in our first year, so we were are very excited and happy about that," Vela said.

"I've also coached Junior High and High School basketball for tournaments through Flight, so technically it's Pre-K through 12th grade. Last year I also put together the Somerville High School Football team 7 on 7. We participated in 2 State Qualifying Tournaments in Lexington for the first time in over 5 years," said Vela.

The husband, father, full-time bank employee and coach said his passion for sports is in his DNA.

"When we were younger, my dad started with us and he was doing it for a while, and then he got sick and he couldn't do it so I stepped in," he said.

Vela was nominated for Be Remarkable for his years of tireless dedication in helping area youth.

"Some of the kids here don't have much financially, so I try to get sponsors and fundraisers to keep it all going. We are non-profit organizations and rely on the generosity of others to help support these kids. If there's ever a kid that 100% can't afford to play, myself or an assistant coach will pay out-of-pocket to cover them. We don't want fees/dues to be the reason a kid can't participate when it's out of their hands," said Vela.

Vela now has boys, ages 2 and 5, and he's looking forward to possibly coaching his own kids in the near future.

