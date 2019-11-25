Be Remarkable: Local couple hosts Thursday night dinner for young adults

Every other week KBTX and the Daniel Stark Injury Law Firm travel around town and surprise people with $500 simply for being remarkable.

This week we're surprising a local couple who has opened their home and hearts to young adults for the last 13 years.

Tamie and Bruce Erratt have been hosts, mentors, leaders, and cooks for young men and women who need guidance or just a good meal.

Their weekly Thursday night dinners and Wednesday night Bible study groups have created life-long friendships and relationships.

Watch the video clip above as we surprise the Erratts with this week's award.

If you know of someone who should be nominated for our Be Remarkable campaign click here for the online nomination form..