Be Remarkable: Local man has mission to help the homeless

Every Sunday at 1:30 p.m. something magical occurs at Neal Park in Bryan. People of all backgrounds, ages, and races gather to break bread and make new friends.

Potluck in the Park started 12 years ago as an idea by Dan Kiniry. It's grown to a weekly event that offers a weekend of fellowship and food to strangers and friends alike.

"What we're doing here is building a community of support where we come together every wee and care about one another," said Kiniry.

Over the years Dan has raised money for people in need in a variety of ways. Sometimes that money will come from his own pockets.

Dan's new project is Tiny Hope Village. It's a goal to create a permanent housing solution and a supportive community to people who have experienced homelessness.

Right now there's a final push to raise the money necessary for his goal. To donate or learn more, visit the Tiny Hope Village website in the related links.