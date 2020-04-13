Be Remarkable: Local pastor providing reliable transportation to people in need

There's a non-profit organization in the area that is working to provide reliable transportation to area families who need assistance.

Blake Jennings is the founder of the group called OnRamp.

We provide reliable transportation to people in need to get them on the road to self-sufficiency and to share with them the grace of God," said Jennings.

Jennings is a pastor at Grace Bible Church and his nonprofit was launched after he and his wife heard from many families and single parents in the area who are without reliable vehicles.

"We saw a pattern emerge of families who were driving vehicles that simply were not worth repairing and then they'd be trapped by unethical salesmen or predatory loans. We knew we had to do something," said Jennings.

Prior to becoming a pastor, Jennings was an automotive engineer and his hobby is working on vehicles.

To date, OnRamp has provided 40 families in the Bryan-College Station area with a reliable vehicle along with maintenance.

"We don't give them junk cars. These are reliable vehicles so they can get to work, to the grocery store, to the doctor's office or to their kid's afterschool activities," said Jennings.

He's not along in the mission. Jennings has a team of volunteers, a board of directors and the organization planned to hire its first staff member on April 1.

"We have several businesses that help us out with free or reduced-cost maintenance and repairs on the vehicles before we give them to the recipients," said Jennings. "Some of those businesses are Allen Honda, BCS Toyota, Douglass Nissan, Christan Brothers Automotive, Aggieland Automotive, B&B Automotive, and BCS Tire Pros.

The vehicles are also detailed by Moldonado Detailing. Blake Moldonado was one of the people who nominated Blake Jennings for this week's Be Remarkable award.

"He's brought so much good to other people and helped me out and helped my family out personally with all sorts of stuff from money to essential needs," said Moldonado.

To support OnRamp, make a donation, volunteer or to learn more about the process in which recipients are chosen, please visit their web page by clicking here.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here to be directed to the nomination page.

