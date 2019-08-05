Be Remarkable: Local student gives up summer time to help kids at Camp Blessing

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present $500 to Ethan Perry after nearly a two dozen nominations for the Be Remarkable campaign.

Friends and family gather around Ethan Perry, the latest recipient of the Be Remarkable $500 award

Perry has spent the past few summers at Camp Blessing Texas located in Washington County.

Camp Blessing makes an iconic experience–summer camp–available to campers whose challenges prevent their participation elsewhere.

Everything is customized to make camp accessible, from our specially trained staff, facility, and activities, to our menus and clinic. Click here to learn more about the camp and what it offers.

Patricia Renick is one of the many people who nominated Perry for the award.

"In recent years he's just developed a heart for children with special needs and he's just a really good guy," she said.

"This place is so special to me because you can tangibly see God's love," said Perry. "It changed my heart for people by coming here four years ago for the first time."

Upon presenting Perry with the $500 cash award, Danny Daniel from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers said "You're an absolute inspiration. The energy and passion that you put into what you do here at this camp have inspired us all to be great."

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here to be directed to the nomination page.