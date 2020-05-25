Be Remarkable: Longtime Bryan ISD employee dedicates his life to helping others

Most of our Be Remarkable winners fly low on the radar but it's tough to find someone in Bryan who hasn't been impacted by this week's winner.

Lester Banks, Jr. is a longtime Bryan ISD employee who has dedicated his life to helping and serving others. He's a community volunteer, active in his church, a mentor to countless number of kids, and a good friend.

The 1984 Bryan High graduate has become a well-known figure in the community because of everything he does for everyone around him.

"Mr. Banks is a very hard working man who has a good heart for everybody he comes in contact with. He is always finding ways of helping somebody out," said nominator Charles Langston. "One day he'll be our mayor. That's how much love and respect he has for our community."

Banks was nominated by several people including Lynette Ratchford, Katherine Akin, and Gary Dickey.

In 2019 Banks, who has been with Bryan ISD for nearly thirty years, was awarded the National LifeChanger of the Year award.

"It doesn't matter if he's quietly giving some football tickets away to a young man that has improved his attendance or buying a bike for a child who couldn't afford it. He doesn't seek attention for it," Claire Monaghan from National Life Group said.

Banks also took home a Jefferson Award in 2006 for his work with area children, especially at the schools and at the Boys and Girls Club.

"My heart is for kids and for the people of the Brazos Valley," Banks said in his 2006 acceptance speech at the George Bush Presidential Library.

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Lester Banks, Jr. with this week's BE REMARKABLE award along with $500 for making our community a better place to live.

