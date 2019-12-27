Be Remarkable: Meet the woman behind Rose's Closet

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present $500 to Rose Cates in our ongoing Be Remarkable campaign.

Rose is in charge of Rose's Closet at First United Methodist Church. She collects clothes and accessories for those seeking help at the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse.

She's got a long list of organizations she helps including her church, Crestview Retirement, the North Bryan Community Center, and Chrissy's Closet. She also makes gift boxes for seamen who are working on ships.

"She volunteers at Fannin Elementary, reading to the kids weekly and helping to provide for the teachers there, by collecting supplies along with feeding them monthly," said daughter Catherine Cates. "She will say yes to anyone who asks for her services. She is a remarkable woman, mother, grandmother and friend."

"I'm so blessed to be able to help other people because whatever I have to be able to help somebody have something extra, that's good. The least we can do in our world is be kind," said Rose Cates.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here to be directed to the nomination page.