Be Remarkable: Restaurant owner makes it a mission to feed frontline workers

Brazos Feed It Forward is a grassroots community fundraiser that seeks to utilize the generosity of local residents to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing them with nourishing meals prepared by our locally-owned restaurants.

One of the co-founders of the effort is Kristy Petty, owner of The Village Cafe in downtown Bryan.

"Donations go to placing orders for meals for those who are risking so much to help protect us. In this way, we show our gratitude and help lessen the load for these heroes," said Petty.

The group" has raised more than $100,000 and that money has helped to feed more than 10,000 local essential workers for the past couple of months.

Petty was nominated for this week's Be Remarkable award by Kristie Orr.

"Kristy Petty cares deeply about the Downtown Bryan community. It’s not just about her and her business and her employees, she genuinely has a heart for others. During COVID, she’s made it her top priority to look after her employees and give back to the community,' said Orr.

"She’s demonstrated remarkable kindness towards others long before the pandemic. The Village is more than a local café, it’s a gathering place and a safe haven for so many. Kristy has personally taken so many people under her wing and given them a sense of belonging," said Orr.

Participating restaurants in the program include:

3rd on Main

All the King's Men

Amico Nave

Blue Baker

C&J Barbeque

Casa Rodriguez

Fargos Pit BBQ

Harvey Washbangers

Hullabaloo Diner

Kolache Capital Bakery & Cafe

Madden's

Nam Cafe

Northgate Juice Joint

Ronin Farm & Restaurant

Rx Pizza

Shipwreck Grill

Smitty K’s

Stella Southern Cafe

The Proudest Monkey

The Village Cafe

Urban Table

Veritas Wine & Bistro

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Kristy Petty with this week's BE REMARKABLE award along with $500 for making our community a better place to live.

