Be Remarkable: They've been delivering food to low-income seniors for 25 years

For twenty-five years the couple from Bryan has been making weekly visits to Lulac Oak Hill in College Station to deliver groceries and other necessities to residents who have limited income.

"For some of our residents, they have to decide between buying food or paying for their medicine," said Assistant Manager Ruth Morales. "My heart goes out to this couple. They're just beyond remarkable."

Homer's mother was a resident of the community until she passed away, but that didn't stop the Myers from making their weekly visits to check on the other senior residents.

Even when Homer was battling cancer, the food deliveries never stopped.

"It felt good to get out of the house and do what you're supposed to do," said Homer. "You can either stay home and hurt or go out and help others and hurt."

They use their own vehicle to make the deliveries every Tuesday morning and obtain the food from the Brazos Valley Food Bank. They never expect or accept anything in return for their generosity

"We're nothing special. We just love these people and we want to take care of them any way we can," said Beverly.

