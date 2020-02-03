Be Remarkable: This couple has devoted countless hours to mentoring and helping kids

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present two $500 checks to Wes and Evelyn Priest in our ongoing Be Remarkable campaign.

Still Creek Ranch in Brazos County is a therapeutic boarding school that gives at-risk children a second chance. Evelyn Priest is a staff member but once upon a time she was one of those kids.

"I have a troubled background and Still Creek gave me an opportunity to make something of myself and I always said if I made it I'd come back and help the children here and that's why I do it," said Evelyn.

Not only did she keep her promise but she convinced her husband, Wes, to join the mission. Together they work at the ranch and live on the property in the same house with almost a dozen teenagers.

Evelyn nominated her husband for our next Be Remarkable award and with her help, we were able to get into the school to surprise Wes as he returned from lunch.

Wes has been part of Still Creek for 15 years and has mentored more than 100 young men during that time. He was speechless when he learned he was being spotlighted for his dedication.

"This is overwhelming. I just answer the call that God has put on our life and I'm just grateful for it," said Wes.

His motto is to "build a relationship that lasts a lifetime."

What Wes and Evelyn do is really remarkable. It's an around-the-clock mission they're both committed to and KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Wes with $500 but we didn't stop there.

We also surprised Evelyn with her own award!

"So Evelyn, the thing you didn't know was when you nominated Wes other people in the community nominated you. You both do this together so we have another check for you," said Danny Daniel from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Evelyn and Wes are part of something big here at Still Creek Ranch. They're a team working hand in hand to change the world, one child at a time.

