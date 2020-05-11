Be Remarkable: Woman spends each day making neighborhood a better place to live

Remember the good ol' days when neighbors knew all the other neighbors and everyone was quick to lend a helping hand?

We've seen some of that come back during the pandemic but one neighborhood says one woman has been doing that since she moved in several years ago.

Winnie Ciolino lives in the Oak Creek manufactured home community in College Station and takes time each day to check on her neighbors and offers up any help she can provide.

On any given day she's seen sweeping the streets, taking in trash cans at other people's homes, caring for pets when residents are out of town, and asking if the children next-door are doing okay.

"Winnie is a neighbor of mine, but also the first friend I met in my neighborhood, after living here for about 3 years," said Nita Davis. "When she moved in, she always had a smile and a wave for everyone. Never afraid to say hi."

"She knows every family on our street and is always willing to help them out in any way she can. If she has something she no longer needs, she will find someone on our street who she thinks needs it most," said Davis.

We asked Ciolino why she does this and she said it's just how she's always been, even as a kid.

"She calls often to check on my well being, even though she is quite a bit older. She has covered my plants when freezing temps come and I am away. She waters my plants when I am gone for the summer. Although on a fixed income, she never wants to accept payment for any of these 'random acts of kindness," said Davis.

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Winnie Ciolino with this week's BE REMARKABLE award along with $500 for making our community a better place to live.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here to be directed to the nomination page.