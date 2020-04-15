Beautiful April weather, eyeing weekend storm chance

Managed to cool all the way down to 44 degrees earlier this morning, but it appears as though the Brazos Valley was "frost-free" for this middle of April morning.

Probably better get used to that, right?

Tomorrow brings another dose of chill, but the afternoon proves to be a little more seasonable than what most of this week has been for us. If you're a fan of 70s and 80s, fear not - we're getting right back to that as we stroll into the weekend.

We'll need to keep fine tuning the weekend forecast. A weak front will slide into the area Friday, bringing a small chance for an afternoon shower or storm and plenty of clouds.

Then, several disturbances roll overhead throughout the weekend.

For now, we think heavier rain and storms will be to our east or closer to the coast, but keep an eye on the weekend forecast, especially for Sunday. We'll get a better picture of exactly where the heavier storms will be possible as we get closer in time. Heavy rain looks to be the main impacts, though we won't be able to rule out some isolated strong storms at this point.

A weak Pacific front responsible for these disturbances will help scoop out the moisture and lead to a couple nice, but warmer days into next week, where we await another storm chance by Wednesday.

In the meantime, grab your sunglasses and enjoy the beautiful sunshine Wednesday and Thursday!