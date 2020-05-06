Beautiful ahead of next front, great Supermoon-gazing

We've made it to the middle of the week! Our reward: A couple beautiful days of weather!

Wednesday finishes with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Seasonable weather continues Thursday (with an added southeast breeze). In between, another perfectly crisp and cool spring morning.

Supermoon viewing:

The moon rises Wednesday evening at 7:31pm in B/CS. Look for it in the southeastern sky, working its way toward west-southwest overnight, setting at 6:54am Thursday morning. Skies will be mainly clear, though a high cloud or two could give you a "filtered" view of the moon a time or two through the overnight.

The moon will be bright in the sky the rest of the week, but the peak of this "Supermoon" (combo of moon being closest to earth, and at its fullest on the Lunar month), is tonight into this morning.

This will be the biggest and brightest that the moon will be for the rest of the year, so enjoy!

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend

Forecast holds for Saturday and Sunday, where Mothers Day weekend looks absolutely beautiful with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Friday will be the day to fine tune - a cold front sets up the beautiful weather for the weekend, but may bring a strong storm or two, especially east, before the afternoon is done. Rainfall totals of a half inch to an inch will be likely with thunderstorms, but not everyone will get in on the rain. Stay tuned!