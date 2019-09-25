Beer co. cuts ties with football fan who raised more than $1 million for hospital over old offensive posts

Carson King, an Iowa State fan, raised more than $1 million for a children’s hospital off of a sign asking for beer money.

Carson King, the beer sign guy who has raised more than $1 million for a children's hospital, apologized for eight-year-old offensive posts he made when he was a 16-year-old. (Source: KCCI/Hearst/CNN)

Busch is cutting ties to King after some offensive social media posts surfaced from eight years ago when he was 16.

The posts haven’t been made public, but the Des Moines Register said the posts compared black mothers to gorillas and made light of black people killed in the holocaust.

Though King apologized, Anheuser-Busch doesn’t want to be associated with him.

After King’s sign went viral, the company offered to match his donation and give him a year supply of their beer, but not anymore.

They say the posts don’t align with their values as a brand or as a company and they want quote “no further association with him.”

Anheuser-Busch still plans to donate more than $350,000 to the University of Iowa hospitals and clinics.

“I am embarrassed and stunned to reflect on what I thought was funny when I was a 16-year-old kid, and I want to sincerely apologize,” King said. "I don’t want what I did what I did when I was 16 to take away from the fact that we’re over $1.14 million for the children’s hospital. I’m worried about it. I really hope people focus on the positivity that all this has brought. Obviously I’ve made mistakes in my past. Everyone has.”

