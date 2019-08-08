Before 8/11, make a pledge to call 8-1-1 before you dig

'Call before you dig' is the law, and Atmos Energy is reminding Brazos Valley residents to heed the warning.

Chace Murphy with Atmos Energy joined First News at Four to discuss the process.

"Before any project that involves digging, it is the law to call 8-1-1," said Murphy. Within 48 hours of your call, a professional will arrive to mark where the utility lines are buried in the area of your project.

Murphy says that without that information, you could potentially hit a utility line, including a natural gas line, and cause an inconvenient disruption or dangerous situation for you and your neighbors.

"It absolutely happens, every day," said Murphy. "It applies whether it's a business, or your personal private property--anywhere."

