Behind the scenes of a weeknight Texas A&M football game

On Thursday night, thousands of fans made their way into Kyle Field, but a game during the week presents more challenges for those working to get everyone in.

"We're making sure people have a good experience when they come to find parking so making it easily available, making sure they can buy it ahead of time, we get to traffic and making sure the traffic signals are timed the right way, that we're monitoring what's going on, and that we're providing people with a lot of information about where the traffic is going to be," said Tim Lomax with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

Lomax says it's a game they've been planning for since last year, figuring out how to deal with early staff dismissal on campus, to fans getting into town to tailgate, all combined with normal rush hour traffic.

"What do we need to change, what do we want to talk about with people," said Lomax.

Lt. Steve Brock with the College Station Police Department says they're also part of the equation when it comes to keeping things moving on game day.

"I don't think people who come to attend these games realize the work and the effort that goes in to try and get people in as fast we can and when the game is over get them out as fast as we can," said Lt. Steve Brock with the College Station police department.

CSPD has around 16 officers on the roads and a large contingency helping with security in the stadium.

"Typically if you're not attending the game we tell people to avoid the main roads around Kyle field, Wellborn Road, George Bush, but if you're attending the game we use those major roads to get everybody out so it works out," said Lt. Brock.

For businesses in town, like C.C. Creations, a Thursday game may be slower, but even for a weeknight game business is good.

"We just won't' have the normal foot traffic that we have, but with so many people excited about Jimbo's second year and Aggie football back in season we certainly will have a couple thousand if not tens of thousands of people in our store on that weekend," said Katy Lee with C.C. Creations.

For fans needing more information on parking and tickets you can download the Destination Aggieland app or by visiting