George H.W. Bush's beloved service dog Sully will be honored with a bronze sculpture at the George Bush Presidential Library.

The sculpture will be a permanent addition to the library.

The artist of the sculpture Susan Bahary tells KBTX she wanted to capture the loyalty and sense of duty Sully had towards the president.

It is being unveiled on December 2 in a private ceremony. The statue will be open to the public on December 6.