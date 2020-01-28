Benefit bowling event hosted by Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement of Brazos Valley teaches classes on financial literacy, workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship. In order to do all that they're throwing a fundraiser to keep it going.

Their annual Bowathon is going on February 8 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Grand Station Entertainment in College Station. This year's theme is Totally 90's and will be filled with fun activities, a raffle and door prizes. Teams of five will bowl three games. About 400 bowlers are expected to participate.

Teams looking to sign up can do so online. Registration costs $250 for each five person team.