Benefit concert helps local foster families

In its first full year, John's Boys Foster Support Group is throwing a benefit concert with a line up of three bands.

John's Boys is a non-profit foster family support group and focuses on the families of foster kids to help them provide a better environment. Their programs include GoBags that provides essentials and comfort items for children being placed into foster care.

The concert will feature the local band James Wesley & the Resonance along with two bands from across the south. It's taking place in Bryan at The Ice House on Main. All proceeds and donations collected will go to John's Boys' programs.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP access. A VIP table can also be bought for $200. Tickets can be bought online.