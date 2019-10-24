Benjamin Knox auctioning off artwork for charity

Local artist Benjamin Knox is auctioning off several paintings and drawings to benefit area charities.

The online auction will be live at auction.benjaminknox.com for two weeks, November 1-14, featuring over 200 original art pieces.

It will kick off with an opening reception on November 1, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Benjamin Knox Gallery in College Station. The available artwork will be on display to view in person.

Money raised from the auction will to Voices for Children CASA of Brazos Valley, Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association, Brazos Valley Natural History Museum and Still Creek Boys and Girls Ranch.

For more information about Knox's artwork, visit benjaminknox.com.