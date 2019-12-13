Bethel Lutheran Church hosts live nativity story this weekend

Bethel Lutheran Church is hosting its annual live nativity story.

Each year the church has a drive-through nativity that guests can enjoy without leaving their vehicles.

The event is free and includes cookies and cocoa, a petting zoo and caroling inside the sanctuary.

Past Randy Bard says they hope to get people in the Christmas spirit.

"Just to give people a glimpse of something of what it would have looked like for Jesus when he was born, what it would have looked like for Mary and Joseph, a little cultural experience perhaps," said Bard.

You can visit the live nativity scene on December 14 and 15 from

6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The church is located at 4221 Boonville Road in Bryan.