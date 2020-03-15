Biden, Sanders to debate against backdrop of coronavirus pandemic

Sunday’s Democratic presidential debate is likely to be dominated by the mounting coronavirus crisis.

Just two candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, remain to make the case that they are best-positioned to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

They’ll debate in a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience. The debate was moved from Arizona because of concerns about cross-country travel.

It’s the first Democratic debate in two-and-a-half weeks, and the first since Biden took command of the primary race.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.