Biden receives endorsements from Obama and Sanders

Last week, Senator Bernie Sanders officially ended his campaign for president leaving former vice president Joe Biden as the sole Democratic candidate left.

This week, Biden nabbed endorsements from both Sen. Sanders and former President Barack Obama.

Experts point to the move as a potentially symbolic unification of the Democratic party ahead of November's election.

Kirby Goidel, director of the Public Policy Research Institute at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to discuss what this means for the 2020 race for the White House.

He says the no matter which candidate was selected, it was important for the Democratic party to narrow it down to one.

"Primary campaigns aren’t very good for party unity," Goidel says, "as the individual candidates attempt to distinguish themselves from the other nominees."

Goidel also weighs in on the viability of a Biden nomination, the reasons behind the suspensions of Sanders' campaign and the value of an Obama endorsement.

