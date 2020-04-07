Big April heat could spark big April storms Wednesday

Wednesday is expected to be a hot day across the Brazos Valley, at least by April standards.

Morning clouds quickly break to let sunshine through by mid-to-late morning. Temperatures then climb to the mid-80s by the noon hour. By mid-to-late afternoon, area thermometers will likely settle in the upper 80s to low 90s area-wide.

Pile on the humidity and it will feel like the mid and upper 90s by those mid-afternoon hours.

With big heat could come big storms between late afternoon and early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a SLIGHT (Yellow - 2 out of 5) Risk for isolated severe weather Wednesday.

Within that Slight Risk, our area is noted for the possibility of large, destructive hail. The hatch marks that run from the Brazos Valley, through Austin, and down to San Antonio note that if any storm manages to become severe, it could develop hail up to the size of a hen egg (2" in diameter).

Damaging wind in excess of 60 to 70mph and a very small concern of an isolated tornado are also not ruled out with any major storm that manages to develop.

As of Tuesday evening, the higher risk of severe weather is expected just west of the Brazos Valley. A boundary dividing dry air in West Texas and muggy, Gulf air locally is expected to set up along or just west of I-35.

If storms manage to form, the general window currently is forecast between 3pm and 7pm. Isolated activity may linger through 10pm. Overall rain and thunderstorm chance: 30%.

There are many factors working against storm development Wednesday. This should keep any storm development isolated -- meaning not everyone will have a storm concern.

This is a day where the overall risk of severe weather is low, but should storms form, they will need extra attention. Be sure to have your KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP close by in the case that big thunderstorms develop near or drift into your neighborhood.