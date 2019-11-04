Big Brother Big Sisters hosting Night of Magic fundraiser

Big Brothers Big Sisters helps pair up at-risk youth with older volunteers in the community and now they're having a fundraiser to help out more kids in our area.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley are hosting A Night of Magic Fundraiser on November 10 at The Stella Hotel starting at 6 p.m.

There will be a dinner, silent and live auction and magic of Kyle Ryan.

Tickets are $150 per person and sponsorships are available.

All of the proceeds raised will help get youth matched with a new Big Brother or Big Sister.

