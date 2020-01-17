Big changes coming for the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley has been serving the area for almost 61 years, and on Thursday, they accepted their largest single donation ever.

The donation of $2 million came from American Momentum Bank CEO, Donald Adam and his wife, Donna Adam.

This donation will go to the club’s Capital Campaign, allowing them to build a new building.

Their new facility will be named the “Newman-Adam Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.” The couple’s honoring their late friends, Louis M. Newman, Jr., and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Newman.

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, Tiffany Parker said it’s a day she’ll always remember.

“So the day that we found out that Don and Donna Adam were going to be graciously giving the club $2 million is a day we’ll never forget,” said Parker.

The Boys and Girls Club of Brazos Valley first set out to build a new club in 2007.

“The economy immediately tanked after that," Parker said.

This made it impossible to get a new building until now.

“In the new facility, we’ll be to serve well over three times the number of kids we serve now on a daily basis,” said Parker.

This expansion takes that number to nearly 1,000 kids.

Not only is there growth in Bryan, but there’s even more expansion in Caldwell.

“There were a few concerned citizens that reached out to us and said there was a need in that community,’ Parker said.

The community in Caldwell laid the foundation for the idea of an after school program, and the Boys and Girls Club ran with it.

Blake Kocurek and his wife were some of the pioneers. He said it’s going to be amazing for the community.

“It started as nothing, and they all came together and built what it is today and it’s really exciting for the community,” said Kocurek.

The Caldwell club is located in Caldwell Middle School’s “Rock” gymnasium, provided by the school district.

Parker said it’s been an excellent year for the Boys and Girls Club so far.

“It’s going to quite literally change lives and change the face of our organization, and the things that we’re going to be able to do community-wide,” said Parker.