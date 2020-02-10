Big changes could be coming to busy College Station road

Each day in the Wellborn community, families and friends can be found enjoying a meal at TX Burger. Here, you can also find Sonnie Acosta.

"I have worked here for a year and a half,” said Acosta. “I love this place. We have a lot of customers that come every day.”

However, Acosta fears this could change with future construction on Wellborn Road.

On Monday, the College Station City Council voted to move forward with a $1.34 million Professional Services Contract with Halff Associates to design improvements to Wellborn Road. That includes widening it from Graham Road to Greens Prairie Road.

“This will take approximately a year to complete,” said Emily Fisher, who’s the assistant director of capital projects with the city of College Station.

She says once Halff Associates has completed its schematic design, they'll give it to TxDOT to make its final design. She says construction is expected to begin in the next five years.

“The capacity of the road needs to be increased,” said Fisher.

Acosta says while widening the roads could slow things down at the restaurant; she agrees the work is needed as the city grows.

“I think it is necessary and I think that the city definitely should because College Station is a growing city with a lot of young people who are driving. So I know it would cause some trouble at first, but I think in the long run it would definitely be a nice thing to have,” said Acosta.

The contract also includes a study on the intersection at Wellborn Road and William D. Fitch Pkwy.

The city says they’re looking at including, ”a separated grade crossing of the Union Pacific railroad tracks and connect into the city roadway network west of the tracks.”

For more information, see the attachment below or visit the related links tab.

