Bike MS: Texas MS 150 to include new finish line at Kyle Field

For its 36th year, the 2020 Bike MS: Texas MS 150 will now have a new finish line at Kyle Field.

The race is formerly known as the BP MS 150. In addition to the new name, the bike ride will now have dual starts in Houston and Austin. The ride will happen on May 2-3, 2020.

In a press release, organizers say they expect around 10,000 riders. Their goal is to raise $14 million for those living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

If you want to register for the event, check out their website in the related links.