Local bike shop seeing impacts of bike share program

On Monday morning inside Cycles Etc. it's quiet, but that has become the new norm.

"Since the Transportation Services started the bike share programs we've seen fewer and fewer college-aged costumers," said Robert Rose, the owner of Cycles Etc.

Rose says bike share programs are just one of the number of reasons the bike industry isn't doing well.

"In the fall, we essentially made the money for the year in the fall. We've seen our back to school sales dwindle to the point of insignificance really. About 10 years ago I had 11 employees and now I'm flying solo," said Rose.

For the past seven years, Texas A&M has had a bike-share program, most recently OFO and VeoRide. Back in June the City of College Station gave VeoRide a good review, but now a statement from Texas A&M says the contract may not be renewed due to bikes blocking sidewalks, reports of vandalism, and "unsafe bike antics."

KBTX called Texas A&M to find out what the future holds for VeoRide. Their contract is up on December 31. KBTX was told no one from the university would be talking about this until January 7.

In their statement Texas A&M Transportation Services said they have requested a bike share system that allows for bikes to be locked to a rack.