Bike theft investigation ends with arrest of suspected drug dealer

Police investigating a string of stolen bikes ended up arresting a suspected drug dealer.

College Station police were investigating the theft in the 700 block of Dominik Drive around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The officers say they found two men near the bikes, but the men reportedly ran into an apartment when police approached them.

Officers got a search warrant for that home and found Michael Ford, 25, also inside that apartment. While Ford was not arrested in connection with the bike thefts, authorities reportedly found several pre-packaged baggies with almost two grams of meth inside her purse.

Ford was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery. She was arrested on the same charge in 2013 in Bryan.