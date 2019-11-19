Bio-corridor company plans to bring more jobs with new expansion

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies plans to add 100 jobs in the growing gene therapy field.

The company recently announced a new 60,000 square-foot facility they plan to build. It's a $55 million investment on their part.

Mooney said the impact will be significant. Those jobs will have wages above average for the area.

"Jobs that pay an average of $80,000. Those are good solid jobs that folks who work here will be able to afford to live in College Station. Be very comfortable, enjoy our schools, enjoy the other things," said Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station.

The company says their work can help find better treatment options for diseases like cancer to muscular dystrophy.

"With these products, we're looking at cures for genetic diseases. It's helping us. We help our customers get their products to patients so the work we do has a significant impact on patient's lives and that's what drives us here every day," Gerry Farrell, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Chief Operating Officer.

He and other local leaders were at the campus on Tuesday morning.

"It means that we're going to have more people coming here, more families coming here. Schools will be impacted. Builders will be impacted. Retailers, commercial," he said.

"It has a big trickle-down effect and we're excited to see this vibrancy coming here to this site," said Mooney.

"The gene therapy field, the therapeutic field is a growing area at the moment. And we've seen a need from customers to add some additional process development capability here," said Farrell.

He said their campus will continue to grow.

"In 2014 we were 80 people. Today we're about 250 people on site. And you know with this new hire we'll probably be north of 400 by the end of 2021," said Farrell.

"Texas A&M University and the System place such a huge role in the attraction of the Brazos Valley," said Matt Prochaska with the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.

He said our area stood out for the company.

"We are so grateful to have that partnership but it's not just the research side it's also the talent side when you think about what we have through the resources of our talent pool," he said.

"I think what this does in a number of ways is really validate our market for the Brazos Valley and the bio-industry as well as our Bio-corridor here. It also means that more jobs for the community at a very nice wage," said Prochaska.

No incentives were offered to the business for this expansion.

"This is where they wanted to be, that this would be a good return on their investment and so we didn’t have to do any of that," said Mooney.

The new facility will be operational in the fall of 2021. Groundbreaking should happen the first quarter of next year.