In this week's Weekend Gardener, Jayla Fry shows us some great Black Friday deals.

Some gifts gardeners can purchase this holiday season include a garden kneeling bench that's designed to sit on or use as a bench to make gardening easier on your knees and back.

She also recommends sprucing up your yard with some wind chimes and power tools to make your next job a lot easier.

Finally, Jayla reminds us of how fun gardening succulent plants can be!