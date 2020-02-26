Black History Month Spotlight: Frankie Morris

A former Bryan educator says in her 84 years of life, she's seen a lot of changes in our community.

Frankie Morris and her family moved into their Bryan home on Highway 21 when she was just one.

Eighty-three years later, she's still there. Morris says she's witnessed our community evolve.

"I think we've come a long, long, long, long way," said Morris.

Her career in education started not with a passion for teaching, but because it was all she could get at the time.

"Would they hire me to work in a store? No. Would they hire me to work in the office? No, because I was black," said Morris. "I was selected to go to Crockett School so I taught school at Crockett and that's where I retired from, Crockett School, and that was a predominately white school. So, the schools were not integrated then, but that's where I went. The schools were not integrated until six years later."

Morris says the idea of her teaching at Crockett didn't sit well with some families, but her principal made it clear that she was there to stay.

"They didn't want their children in my room and Mr.McLarty told them if they didn't want them in my room it was fine, they would have to take them out and take them to another school and he would report why they didn't want their children in my room and they would have to pay to put their children in another school, so that stopped that," said Morris.

Since retiring, Morris has been traveling around the world and has done almost everything she wants to do.

"I would like to jump out of an airplane and I'd like to fly in one of those hot air balloons," said Morris.

Looking back, Morris says African Americans have come a long way.

"A lot has changed," said News Three's Haley Vyrostek to Morris.

"Yeah. A lot, lot lot, a lot lot lot lot," Morris replied. "I couldn't go to this place, I couldn't go to that place, I couldn't do that, I couldn't do this. Now I can go anyplace if I got money and do anything that I want to do."