Black History Month spotlight: Harry and Sally Davis

"Since I got older, I realized the changes. Everything really has changed," said Sally Davis.

Sally has witnessed 90 years of history in the Brazos Valley, "I've come from a long way," she said.

The Bryan native says the world looks much different since her school days at Kemp and long summers pulling cotton in West Texas.

"I could go anywhere now and eat in peace if I got the money. I'm just blessed because it's been times that I couldn't do it and all my children are still living and I'm still living for one," said Sally.

"I just want to say how proud I am of my mother because I remember as a very young kid at probably five-years-old, a single mom walking in the rain with an umbrella working to bring food home to us, and that's why I'm here for her," said Sally's son, Harry Davis. "That's why I'm just so proud."

Just like his mother, Harry went to Kemp. Then, he witnessed Bryan history change before his eyes.

"I grew up during the segregated area of time from the 60s up until the 70s and I graduated in the class of 1973. The second graduating class from Bryan High. I went to Kemp the last year it was Kemp," said Harry.

He says it was a transition that took some getting used to.

"It was turbulent as it was the first year of integration and getting used to black and white being together. We were so used to being separated in our own schools; black and white, and now they were all put together. There were differences they had to resolve with each other, and getting used to the cultures and everything of the other races was a thing at Bryan High," said Harry.

Still, he says there's work to be done.

From then to now, it's a great big change and it's a lot better than it was back then but it's nowhere near where it should be, but we need to fight to make it even better," said Harry.