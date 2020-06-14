Black Lives Matter of BCS holds voter registration event

On Sunday afternoon, Black Lives Matter of Bryan-College Station hosted a voter registration event at United Full Gospel Baptist Church.

With the Texas runoff set for July 14, there is a sense of urgency to have accurate voter representation.

Ebony Peterson is the co-founder of Black Lives Matter for BCS and organized Sunday’s event.

"It's important for people to vote in our local elections because we can control what's going on in our city if people were to get out and vote," said Peterson.

The deadline to register to vote in the Texas runoff election is Monday, June 15.

