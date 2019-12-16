Blessings in Bags get ready to deliver food to students

On Sunday more than 500 volunteers came out to help fill bags of food for Blessings in Bags.

This year Blessings in Bags is giving food to 1,800 families.

That's more than 20 tons of food that will be delivered to both Bryan and College Station ISD along with the Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging.

“During the holidays kids are home, they're not at school where they normally get free breakfast and free lunch, those are the families we're serving so it means so much to be able to help coordinate that but it's also an educational process for our families that don't need it,” said Chrissy Hester a volunteer with Blessings in Bags.

