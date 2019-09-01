Blinn College holding public hearing on proposed tax rate

The Blinn College Board of Trustees is holding a public hearing next week to discuss a proposed 2019 tax rate.

The new tax rate would mean an extra $100 per year for the average homeowner in Washington County. The Blinn College district says the money will support the Brenham campus.

There will be two public hearings held in the board room at the Blinn campus administration building in Brenham. The first hearing is Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 12 p.m., and the second is Thursday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

The board will vote to establish a tax rate at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.