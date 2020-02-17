Local actors raising domestic violence awareness with latest play

The Blinn Bryan Theater Troupe is teaming up with a local non-profit to spread awareness about a serious topic.

In the play “Poof!," Essence Stowe plays Loureen, a woman with an abusive husband.

“It’s what happens if you can just make your problems disappear,” said Stowe.

Director Greg Wise says it addresses domestic violence issues.

“The play tackles a very difficult subject matter about domestic violence in the home, in a very accessible way. It’s a comedy believe it or not,” said Wise.

Stowe says before starting rehearsals they did some research on domestic violence.

“We started this project by reading some of those statistics about how many people domestic violence affects and how many people are right here in our communities,” said Stowe.

Organizers are providing an added element to this production. They’ve partnered with Phoebe’s Home, a non-profit that takes care of domestic abuse survivors in Brazos County.

Corin Tschoepe says the agency has helped more than 400 survivors in the last year with anything from counseling to housing.

“It can affect people of any educational level or socioeconomic status, any race or ethnicity,” said Tschoepe.

After the play, members of Phoebe’s Home will be there for a talkback with the audience.

“Raising awareness, we hope that one day we’ll work ourselves out of a job so people won’t have to come to us anymore. But the unfortunate reality is relationship violence does exist,” said Tschoepe.

There will be two performances Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.


