Blinn College announces 2019 Performing Arts events

Tickets are on sale for Blinn College's 2019 Performing Arts Series. The Brenham campus will host a number of performances featuring music, comedy and more.

Individual show tickets are $35 or $15 for children 10 and under. Season tickets are $125. They are available on the Blinn College website.

Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience

October 27, 2019 - 4:00 p.m.

Christmas the Cowboy Way

December 8, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.

Finding Neverland

January 31, 2020 - 7:00 p.m.

The Young Irelanders

March 17, 2020 - 7:00 p.m.