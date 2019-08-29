Blinn College announces 2019 Performing Arts events

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - Tickets are on sale for Blinn College's 2019 Performing Arts Series. The Brenham campus will host a number of performances featuring music, comedy and more.
Individual show tickets are $35 or $15 for children 10 and under. Season tickets are $125. They are available on the Blinn College website.
Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience
October 27, 2019 - 4:00 p.m.
Christmas the Cowboy Way
December 8, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.
Finding Neverland
January 31, 2020 - 7:00 p.m.
The Young Irelanders
March 17, 2020 - 7:00 p.m.