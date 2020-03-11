Blinn College has no plans right now to change class schedules

Blinn College has no plans to postpone classes at this time, according to a statement released by the school on Wednesday.

Blinn is preparing for a possible transition to a virtual learning environment should the need arise and said it would provide online services for employees and students to allow for courses to be taught online.

Blinn says its staff is already familiar with hosting online courses so it won't need a delay in class schedules as students return next week from Spring Break.

"As Blinn already offers a wide variety of online courses and many of its professors already are trained in providing such instruction," the school said in its statement.

Texas A&M University announced this week it would be canceling classes next Monday and Tuesday to help prepare staff and software for online courses should they need to cancel in-person classes down the road.

For Blinn students who are co-enrolled at Texas A&M, please note that Texas A&M’s housing, dining, health, counseling, and other services will be available on a normal schedule Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

However, Texas A&M buses will run on the spring break schedule and will conclude service at 6:00 p.m. For more information and the latest updates, please visit this page.

Please continue to check for updates from Blinn by clicking here.

Custodial crews and College operations staff are sanitizing facilities, particularly high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, handles, and computer keyboards.

The College is limiting travel and encouraging people to meet via Skype and other online tools.