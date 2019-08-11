Blinn College hosting disaster response simulation in Bryan this week

A big drill is happening at Blinn College this week that will look as realistic as possible.

On Wednesday, August 14 the Blinn College District Police Department will partner with national, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

They'll conduct an emergency response exercise at the Bryan campus.

More than 200 first responders are expected to be there.

Gunfire will also be simulated with blanks.

College officials said setup for the exercise will start around 7 a.m. The simulation is expected to be dramatic and life-like with participants there throughout the day.

The public is being asked to avoid the area during this day unless you have business at the college or are part of the exercise.