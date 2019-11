Blinn College is offering adult education courses to help prepare people for the GED or the High School Equivalency Test.

Classes are taught at several locations across Texas at places like the Bryan Adult Learning Center on Palasota Drive and in Buffalo, Brenham, Caldwell, Hearne, and Navasota. Distance learning is also available.

Registration is open year-round.

For more information, visit blinn.edu/adult-education.