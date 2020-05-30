Blinn College’s May Minimester enrollment saw 15% increase

A record 1,463 students enrolled for Blinn College’s May Minimester, which is a 15.2% increase over last year, according to a release from the school.

All May classes were held online, due to COVID-19. The entire summer semester class offering will be online as well.

Students can still enroll in summer classes at Blinn. Enrollment for the Summer I semester ends June 2, with classes running June 3 - July 1. Registration for the Summer II semester is available through July 5, and classes will run July 6 - Aug. 3. See the related links to learn more and/or enroll.

As for the fall semester, college administrators say it will include face-to-face, blended, and online courses. Furthermore, they say social distancing guidelines will be in place. Fall semester registration is open through Aug. 23.

Despite the increase in May Minimester enrollment, college officials report that they still anticipate a decrease in fall enrollment due to COVID-19.

