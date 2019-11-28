Blinn EMT program to host information sessions Monday, Dec. 2

The Blinn College District Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Program invites prospective students interested in becoming EMT-Basic certified to learn more about the course at information sessions Monday, Dec. 2, at the Blinn-Bryan Campus. Sessions will be held at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Student Center Room F-234.

Information sessions are highly recommended as they provide valuable information about vaccination requirements, course costs, and required screenings. Program instructors will lead the sessions and answer questions from prospective students.

“EMTs are on the front line of emergency medicine and we pride ourselves in making sure our students have the resources they need to be successful,” said EMS Program Director Zack Varner. “Our skilled faculty are dedicated to developing future leaders in the field. As long as students are invested in their work, they will be successful.”

EMTs care for the sick or injured in emergency medical settings. They respond to emergency calls, perform medical services, and transport patients to medical facilities. EMTs are trained to respond quickly in critical situations, as people’s lives often depend on their quick reaction and competent care.

Blinn’s EMT Program is a one-semester program that prepares students for certification by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) and the Texas Department of State Health Services. The seven-credit hour program includes classroom and lab instruction, and students are required to participate in 116 clinical hours. Clinical rotations include riding third on an ambulance, as well as supervised time in emergency and labor and delivery departments. Blinn’s EMT Program is based at the RELLIS Campus’s Academic Complex, which features the latest tools and technology available.

To learn more about the upcoming information sessions and the EMT Program application process, visit www.blinn.edu/emergency-medical-services.