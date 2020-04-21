Blinn board approves of upgrades to Bryan campus

The Bryan campus of Blinn College will be receiving several upgrades.

On their regular meeting held on Tuesday, the Blinn College District Board of Trustees approved of several upgrades.

The upgrades include renovations to replace the flooring and wall finishes of the first- and second-floor classrooms in Building A and the first- and second-floor corridors of Building G.

The Bryan Campus Student Center will also see an improvement with the board’s decision to negotiate and execute the replacement of two boilers.

Also approved in the meeting, Blinn College will begin negotiating a contract with Weaver and Tidwell to conduct risk assessment audits and audit follow-ups.