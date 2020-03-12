Blinn extends spring break, most courses moved online

Blinn College sent emails to all faculty, staff and students announcing the extension of spring break by one week. Faculty and staff will return on Mar. 16 as originally planned, but students will return on Mar. 23.

This decision was made due to the rising caution and concerns for the safety of the students and employees as Blinn continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

Blinn will use the additional week to implement the following changes and procedures.

• All campuses and services will remain open during the week of Mar. 16 and students may utilize campus services. Residence halls, dining halls, health and counseling services, libraries, testing centers, learning centers, computer labs, and other services will remain open. However, Blinn encourages students to consider remaining home if possible.

• Blinn will move most courses to an online environment on Monday, Mar. 23. Hands-on, skills-based classes such as labs, clinicals, and external internships will continue in their current format. Students, please look for future announcements from the College regarding course format.

• Blinn has identified faculty who require eCampus training to prepare for moving to an online environment. These trainings will take place during the week of March 16th, and the College anticipates all training to be completed by Friday, Mar. 20.

• We temporarily have suspended Blinn’s current absence policy. Students, please contact your instructors if you will not be able to attend for medical reasons.

• Bryan Collegiate High School and off-campus dual credit courses will continue as previously scheduled.

• Blinn is conducting a deep clean of all campuses. Once students return, all common areas, residence halls, classrooms, and restrooms will undergo frequent deep cleans, particularly in high touchpoints such as tables and doors. The disinfectant used, VIREX, is approved to be effective against COVID-19.

• Blinn’s Food Services are undergoing extra cleanings and the College is eliminating self-service food buffets.

• Blinn will be open and available for faculty and staff to complete tasks in their offices or workstations.

• To provide greater flexibility for faculty and staff, the College is exploring adjusted work schedules. The Human Resources Department and supervisors will work directly with employees to make these changes as needed.

• We will continue to keep the public informed regarding the cancellation of upcoming events. Large public events such as the Performing Arts Series concert by The Young Irelanders on Mar. 17, the groundbreaking ceremony for the new science, technology, engineering, and innovation building on Mar. 20, and College-sanctioned events at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center such as concerts and plays have been canceled.

• All employee travel will be restricted to essential business purposes only. Please contact your vice-chancellor regarding special exemptions, if needed.

• Blinn’s study abroad trips, including the trip scheduled to begin May 23 to Granada, Spain, have been canceled.

• Campus tours for prospective students will remain as scheduled; however, the College is rescheduling smaller Preview Day events.

• The Brenham Campus Kruse Center will be open for scheduled classes and practices; however, it will be closed for recreational and community use.

• Hiring interviews and processes will be completed online. For questions, please contact the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Human Resources.

• Blinn is exploring its options regarding NJCAA athletic contests, and more information will be included in forthcoming announcements.

