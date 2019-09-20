Blinn Theatre Arts season lineup released

Blinn College is kicking off its theatre arts season at its campus in Brenham.

"The Addams Family" will hit the stage on October 17-20 with middle school and junior high preview performances at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

"The Adventures of Robin Hood" is November 21-24 with elementary school preview performances at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

"Macbeth" is February 20-23 with high school preview performances at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

"Morrie" is April 30 - May 3 with high school preview performances at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Beyond the preview performances, Thursday and Friday shows are at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2:00 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit blinn.edu.