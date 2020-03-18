Blood donations down in COVID-19 pandemic; virus cannot be transferred through blood

Since the start of COVID-19 concerns in the area, blood donations have been down at the Blood Center of the Brazos Valley.

“We’ve seen a lot of mobile drives cancel in the recent weeks,” said Steve Walker, regional director of the Blood Center. “So we’re asking people to come donate because everyone still needs blood.”

Walker explains that blood has a shelf life and can expire; therefore, new donations are needed all the time. However, blood donations become critical during a medical crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. Local hospitals need to be ready for anything.

The Blood Center of the Brazos Valley is taking extra precautions to sanitize the facility and practice social distancing.

“We already have very strict rules but now we’re going above and beyond making sure that we are doing checks and cleaning hourly – wiping after every donor,” Walker said. “Plus, our stations are already feet apart, and we are making sure we don’t have too many people in here.”

But the big question is, how does the Blood Center screen donated blood for COVID-19? The answer is that they don’t have to, at least not specifically.

“The FDA has said that they have run tests from the previous pandemics that we’ve had and it’s never been spread through blood,” said Walker. “The FDA says there are no known cases of transferring the virus through blood, with this or any of the other pandemics in the past couple of decades.”

Walker reminds potential donors that they will be turned away for feeling ill or displaying a fever. If you have any questions about your eligibility, call ahead to the Blood Center of the Brazos Valley at (979) 764-5600.

