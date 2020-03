A blood drive is scheduled Monday at Century 21 Beal at 404 University Drive E. in College Station.

Go to www.commitforlife.org and use sponsor code BEAL to make an appointment or contact Jeff Mills at 979-595-6187.

Upon arrival, please wait in your car and text 979-595-6187. Someone will let you know when it is time to come into the bus to donate blood.

The blood drive is being conducted by the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.