Blue Baker approaches COVID-19 situation with adjustments, comic relief

Blue Baker opened its doors in College Station in 2001, and the owner doesn't plan on shutting them anytime soon. It's one of many restaurants adjusting during this time of uncertainty.

Blue Baker--usually a fast-casual bakery, soup, salad, and sandwich spot--started also selling groceries three weeks ago after Gov. Greg Abbott began allowing restaurants to sell grocery items.

The restaurant, with three locations in College Station, sells items ranging from flour and toilet paper to eggs and almond milk.

Blue Baker founder and owner David Fox says he never expected so many people to want to purchase their groceries from his restaurants.

"I mean, we were just taking it one day at a time, and guests were saying, 'Hey, you have flour, why don't you sell me some?' so we listened to them and just quickly adapted," said Fox. "Whatever people say they want, if we hear it a couple of times, we're adding it."

Fox says he's added multiple items to their grocery list, including Easter-themed offerings.

"We're doing Easter baskets with cookies, and we're also making hot cross buns for communion," said Fox.

While attempting to make the most out of the situation, Fox says one of his employees decided to add some comedic relief to their website.

"Our office manager started really having fun with that, so he added all sorts of jokes and puns to most of the grocery items online," said Fox.

